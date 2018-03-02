Reds claim LHP Labourt off waivers from Tigers - WNEM TV 5

Reds claim LHP Labourt off waivers from Tigers

Posted: Updated:
Detroit Tigers Detroit Tigers

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- The Cincinnati Reds claimed left-hander Jairo Labourt off waivers from the Detroit Tigers on Friday and optioned him to their minor league camp.
   Detroit had designated the 23-year-old reliever for assignment. He appeared in six games for the Tigers last season and had a 4.50 ERA, walking seven in six innings.
   Right-handed starter Rookie Davis was placed on the 60-day disabled list Friday as he recovers from hip surgery. The Reds also assigned right-handers Barrett Astin, Ben Rowen and Domingo Tapia to their minor league camp.
Copyright Associated Press 2018. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.