Pence says administration won't rest until schools safe

Vice President Mike Pence, reacting to the shooting of two people at Central Michigan University, says President Donald Trump's administration "will not rest until we make our schools safe."

Visiting Detroit on Friday to promote the Republican tax overhaul, Pence also reacted to the shootings across the state in Mount Pleasant, where authorities say a 19-year-old student is suspected of killing his parents at a dormitory and then fleeing the campus, remaining at large Friday night. He also referred to the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people.

Pence said, "Our hearts go out to the fallen and especially to the local, state and federal agencies who are working on the apprehension and the investigation."

He added, "We've got a lot of work to do."

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.