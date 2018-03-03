Suspects still at large after police chase ends in crash

The Frankenmuth Police Department is reporting a number of suspects are still at large after a chase ended with a vehicle crash.

On March 3, 2018, at 4:05 a.m., Saginaw County Central Dispatch received a call of two suspicious vehicles in the area of Sunburst in Frankenmuth.

The caller told dispatchers that the occupants of the vehicles were walking around and looking into car windows and home windows.

Frankenmuth Police officers arrived on the scene and found both vehicles on Genesee Street, near Parkview Court.

Police tried to stop the vehicles for questioning, but one left the road by driving through yards and fled eastbound on Genesee Street.

Offices pursued the vehicle on Genesee Road, which eventually turned into Frankenmuth Road as they entered Tuscola County.

Police said the suspect’s vehicle lost control and left the road at high speeds on westbound Van Cleeve Road while trying to turn northbound on Bray Road.

When the vehicle crashed, the occupants fled on foot and at this time are still at large.

Police believe the suspects were picked up by the second vehicle.

The crashed vehicle was reported stolen from the city of Saginaw, police said.

Police recovered a number of electronics and more than 250 rounds of 9mm handgun ammunition

