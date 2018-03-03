Mostly clear overnight, but cool

A sunny day will end in a mostly clear night. That will however, result in a chilly night. Don't fret, because the sun will return once again tomorrow.

Tonight

With high pressure overhead, not much will change in the sky tonight. A few clouds will manage to drift into the picture, but our skies will be mainly clear. Temperatures will be falling like a rock because of the mostly clear skies and light winds. Lows will bottom out near 20 with northern areas dropping into the teens in some spots. See how cool it is in your neighborhood with our Current Temperatures Map. Winds will be out of the north northeast around 5 mph.

Tomorrow

We'll cap of the weekend with more sunshine tomorrow. Expect more in the way of cloud cover as well. Skies will only be partly cloudy so keep the sunglasses handy. High temperatures will rise into the low 40s, which is slightly above average for this time of year. Winds will be out of the east northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Early Next Week

Dry weather will stick around to start the work week. Clouds will be increasing ahead of our next system, but the rain and mixed precipitation will hold off until Monday night into Tuesday morning. Highs will manage to top out near 40.

Our next system moves in early Tuesday morning. The track of the system will be crucial in determining whether we receive rain, snow, or something in the middle. Regardless of the type of precipitation that falls, the mix will be scattered. After the system moves through Mid-Michigan, chances for light snow showers will linger through most of the week. High temperatures will be near 40 on Tuesday before falling into the mid 30s the rest of the week.

