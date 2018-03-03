DNR is hiring for seasonal positions this summer

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is looking to fill hundreds of seasonal jobs this summer in state parks, recreation areas, forecast campgrounds, boating access sites, and harbors.

Responsibilities may include handling permit sales in a contact booth, registering camps, clerical work, trail maintenance, and more.

The DNR said these jobs are great for college students, those trying to get back into the workforce, or retirees who want to spend more time outdoors.

Seasonal employees are paid $9.25 an hour and may work up to 1,040 hours for the season

Candidates should be at least 18-years-old, be willing to work weekends and evenings, and are required to pass a pre-employment drug test.

If this sounds like the job for you, visit the DNR’s website for an application.

