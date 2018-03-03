Dorne Dibble, who played on 2 Lions title teams, dies at 88

Authorities need you help locating two missing Mid-Michigan sisters.More >
The teen suspected in the shooting death of his parents on Central Michigan University's campus is now in custody.
Authorities have identified a woman in an ongoing investigation.
Mt. Pleasant residents are on edge after the suspect accused of shooting his parents on Central Michigan University's campus on Friday remains at large.
A recovery mission is underway to try and locate a man who failed to return from a canoe trip.
A 3-month-old child has been found safe after an Endangered Missing Advisory was issued Friday.
The Frankenmuth Police Department is reporting a number of suspects are still at large after a chase ended with a vehicle crash.
Sheriff's deputies in California were conducting an area check Wednesday when they came upon a large, rectangular box made of plywood -- and found three children living inside.
What some would call "living in sin" is actually illegal in Michigan, thanks to an antiquated law.
An ex-emergency medical technician has been convicted of neglect of duty after medical response was delayed to a Detroit home where an 8-month-old girl was having trouble breathing.
