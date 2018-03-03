High school students compete in international robotics competition

Kettering University hosted the First Robotics competition which combined the rigors of sport, science, and technology to create an industrial-sized robot.

The international high school competition has students build and compete with robots weighing up to 120 pounds.

The object of the game is to work together in pairs of three. These teams are from different schools and from different backgrounds, but they all come together for one individual goal.

“When they go out there, each time they go out there they usually play with different alliance partners so they have to work together in order to win a match,” said Bob Nichols, the Director of First Robotics Community Center who runs the event at Kettering University in Flint.

Their mission, he said, is to bring as many students as possible onto campus and inspire them to further their education after high school.

“This is what really convinces kids a lot of times to go into engineering and science careers because this is fun,” Nichols said.

It’s working too. Several students who’ve competed in these events have gone on to college through academic scholarships.

“I actually competed here back when I was in high school in 2010,” said Harrison Ford, alumni of Kettering University, who now serves as a mentor for Flint’s youth in robotics.

He said the experience not only helped him get into college but is doing the same for his students.

“I want to give those kids the same opportunity because no matter what I will always be proud of my kids and I will always be proud of the mentors who helped me to create future leaders of tomorrow,” Harrison said.

First Robotics was founded in 1989 to inspire young people’s interest and participation in science and technology.

First is an acronym, For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.