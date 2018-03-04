The sunshine keeps rolling in

High pressure is keeping us high and dry this weekend. A few clouds will move into the picture today, but sunshine will still be front and center throughout the day.

Today

Our weekend caps off with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Expect more sunshine than anything as we go through the day. High temperatures will climb even a little higher today than they did yesterday, topping out in the low 40s. See how warm temperatures are in your neighborhood with our Current Temperatures Map. Winds will be brisk out of the east northeast at 5 to 10 mph. This will keep our temperatures cooler in the thumb and around the Saginaw Bay.

Tonight

Any leftover cloud cover from this afternoon will be diminishing as we head into the overnight hours. Just like last night, our temperatures will manage to drop like a rock. Lows won't be quite as chilly, but we can still expect temperatures in the low 20s in most spots with warmer readings in the thumb and around the Saginaw Bay closer to 30. Winds will be out of the east northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

We'll see the first signs of our next weather maker tomorrow. That doesn't mean that we'll see precipitation, but we will see clouds increasing throughout the day. Our winds will shift more out of the east and pick up in speed around 5 to 15 mph. High temperatures won't be quite as warm as Sunday, but will still be in the upper 30s to around 40.

Tuesday and Beyond

Scattered snow showers enter the picture Monday night into Tuesday morning. We will see some mixing with the snow, but most of what we will receive will be in the form of snow. It won't be the snow that causes too many issues because our snow amounts won't be significant. Any mixing that we see will be what will end up causing problems on the roadways. Temperatures will be monitored very closely with highs topping out in the upper 30s on Tuesday. After the system exits, we'll be left with scattered snow showers in its wake the rest of the week.

