ATV accident leaves one dead in Huron Co.

Authorities are investigating an ATV accident that killed one man.

On Saturday, Feb. 3 at 5:17 p.m., Huron County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single rider ATV accident on Sand Road, about half a mile east of Oak Beach Road in Hume Township.

The sheriff’s office said Curtis Thrift, a 54-year-old man from Cottrellville, was riding with a friend, who was on a different ATV, when Thrift hit a driveway abutment on a curve and was ejected from his vehicle

A neighbor in the area heard the accident and rushed to the scene.

He and the friend tried to used life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful and Thrift was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said a likely major factor was that Thrift was not wearing a helmet.

Accident reconstruction deputies responded to process the scene.

The Huron County Medical Examiner's Office has ordered an autopsy for Monday, Feb. 5.

The investigation of the accident is still ongoing.

