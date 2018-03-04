Crime Stoppers offering reward for 1973 homicide

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward in solving the death of Moria Lis.

Moria was last seen on Dec. 19, 1973, leaving school with plans to celebrate her 15th birthday.

Authorities found her dead one month later on Jan. 19th, 1973 near the National Guard Armory on Chavez Drive on Flint’s east side.

Extensive searches were conducted, but her body was not located until after the snow began to melt.

Crime Stoppers said from her autopsy report, her death was ruled as a homicide.

A cash reward of up to $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in this case.

If you have information on Moira, contact Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.

