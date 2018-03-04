Deputies break open car window to arrest suspect after chase

Deputies had to break open a suspect’s car window in order to make an arrest after a vehicle chase.

On Friday night, March 2, Tuscola County deputies tried to make a traffic stop at M46 and Bradleyville Road.

The driver refused to stop which began a vehicle chase.

Bay County deputies assisted in the chase by deploying a stop stick and the suspect was stopped near the Munger fairgrounds.

Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect refused to get out of his vehicle.

Deputies had to break open the car window to make the arrest.

The suspect has been lodged in the Tuscola County Jail on multiple charges.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.