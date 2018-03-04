Deputies break open car window to arrest suspect after chase - WNEM TV 5

Deputies break open car window to arrest suspect after chase

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Deputies had to break open a suspect’s car window in order to make an arrest after a vehicle chase.

On Friday night, March 2, Tuscola County deputies tried to make a traffic stop at M46 and Bradleyville Road.

The driver refused to stop which began a vehicle chase.

Bay County deputies assisted in the chase by deploying a stop stick and the suspect was stopped near the Munger fairgrounds.

Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect refused to get out of his vehicle.

Deputies had to break open the car window to make the arrest.

The suspect has been lodged in the Tuscola County Jail on multiple charges.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.