Annual Warrior Bowl raises funds for local vets - WNEM TV 5

Annual Warrior Bowl raises funds for local vets

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Stephen Borowy
Connect
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

More than 30 teams of three came together for the second annual Warrior Bowl.

The event was coordinated by the Yellow Ribbon Guard and “It Takes a Warrior” organizations.

Families and people of all ages were invited to join a team and take part in the fundraiser.

They hoped to raise $15,000 in donations for veterans.

Stardust Lanes also will donate 10 percent of all sales to the cause.

The two organizations will use that money to help save the lives of vets in our community.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.