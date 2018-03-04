Annual Warrior Bowl raises funds for local vets

More than 30 teams of three came together for the second annual Warrior Bowl.

The event was coordinated by the Yellow Ribbon Guard and “It Takes a Warrior” organizations.

Families and people of all ages were invited to join a team and take part in the fundraiser.

They hoped to raise $15,000 in donations for veterans.

Stardust Lanes also will donate 10 percent of all sales to the cause.

The two organizations will use that money to help save the lives of vets in our community.

