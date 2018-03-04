Balloon vigil held in Grand Blanc for #LondonStrong

A Mid-Michigan community is coming together after the death of a 10-year-old girl.

Myers Elementary in Grand Blanc said fifth grade student London Eisenbeis was at an indoor water park on Feb.18 when she “shockingly went into cardiac arrest.”

“After 25 minutes of CPR London was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to University of Michigan Hospital,” the campaign said. “After a series of tests, it was discovered that London has a heart condition called Long QT Syndrome (LQTS).”

According to the #LondonStrong campaign, the genetic heart condition can potentially cause fast, chaotic heartbeats. The rapid heartbeats can trigger a sudden fainting spell or seizure.

Despite efforts to keep London alive, including a craniotomy for brain swelling, the girl’s family announced she passed away on Feb. 27.

“Heaven just gained the most beautiful Angel. Our hearts are broken. Thank you for all the prayers, love and support. London is looking down on us from Heaven,” the family posted on Facebook.

Following London’s passing, the Myers Elementary said they brought about 10 therapy dogs to help comfort students and staff at school.

On March 4th the school hosted a balloon vigil send-off to honor London.

"London was full of life. You've never met a little girl that had packed more life into ten years", said her uncle Carter Sperry.

London Eisenbeis's last moments were spent laughing and playing but in an instant an undiagnosed heart condition called Long QT syndrome ultimately took her life/ The news shook Myers elementary and Grand Blanc to the core.

When her classmate, Owen Etson found out he felt, "A lot of emotions. I cannot count them. So I don't really know what I felt."

Owen Etson is just one of the hundreds impacted by the loss of London. They joined hands with blue balloons, letters to London, and her very own special playlist. Her mother Tina says this is the brightest moment her family has had in weeks.

"It's bringing joy to see how London has changed so many people's lives and how she's effected them", said Eisenbeis.

London's family says they will work on spreading awareness for Long QT syndrome so hopefully early detection can save another beautiful soul like London's. But for now they say London did just what she was meant to do, make the world a better place.

"I hope that they can take a piece of her and keep it with them forever and to help them be more motivational and uplifting and just remind them of all the good things that London has done in her short time here on earth", said Eisenbeis.

