Easy Monday ahead, snow returns on Tuesday

It was a gorgeous weekend in Mid-Michigan with lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. While weekends always seem to go too soon, we'll at least keep the nice weather going for one more day.
Enjoy it while it's here as snow returns for Tuesday!
Today & Tonight
After some high clouds were around for some areas on Sunday, we're starting to see skies clear out a bit this morning. Temperatures have dropped into the 20s for most as we start today, with those temperatures functioning more like the teens in the wind chill department.
Expect highs to climb into the 30s for afternoon highs, ranging from the low 30s near the lakeshore to upper 30s inland. East northeasterly winds will keep things cooler near the water. Wind chills will be in the 20s for much of the day.
Sunshine should be widespread for much of the day, but high clouds will be heading our way from the southwest. Some areas may see some filtered sunshine before the day is over, especially our southwestern areas such as Shiawassee and Gratiot counties.
Clouds really start to take over into the evening and overnight hours of tonight, but most areas will stay dry through the overnight. If anyone sees snow before daybreak tomorrow, it will likely be those same southwestern areas and locations near I-69 as that system moves in from the south.
Lows will fall into the middle 20s tonight.
Tuesday
Snow will gradually move from southwest to northeast on Tuesday morning, giving all in Mid-Michigan a chance for snow during the day on Tuesday.
That snow may impact your morning commute, especially later on in the morning, so it may not be a bad idea to plan for a little extra time out the door tomorrow. Temperatures will be below freezing in the 20s tomorrow morning, so slick roads will be possible.
Highs will be fairly similar on Tuesday, with most readings in the middle 30s.
Snow chances will continue into the afternoon and evening, but we may start to see a break in the activity at times. Accumulations through Wednesday morning are expected to amount to an inch or two for most, but a few locations could see over 3". We have our snowfall outlook attached at the bottom of this article.
It's worth noting that we do have plenty of dry air near the surface from our gorgeous weather the last few days. That will need to be overcome before snow can finally start reaching the surface. If it's a longer process, that could cut into some of our snowfall totals.
We have numerous runs of model data to digest before the snow begins so as always, we'll be refining snowfall expectations as necessary to give you the best possible information!
