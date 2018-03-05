Winter isn't over just yet

After sunny skies throughout the weekend and again today, our luck is changing. Snow returns to the forecast tomorrow and will remind us that spring isn't here just yet.

Tonight

Clouds will gradually move into Mid-Michigan overnight ahead of our next system. Most of the night will remain dry, but we will see snow inch closer to us by daybreak. The problem the snow runs into is that we have very dry air overhead. This will prolong the snow for most of us. Areas near Flint, Grand Blanc, Owosso, and the I-69 corridor may see some of the flakes fall by the time you hit the road for your morning commute. Lows will drop into the upper 20s with winds out of the northeast at 10 to 15 mph. This will make wind chills feel like they are in the teens in many spots. See how cool it is in your area with our Current Temperatures Map.

Tuesday

Snow becomes more prominent for everyone across Mid-Michigan as we head into the late morning and early afternoon hours. Late in the afternoon, we'll run into some drier air that will slow down the snow machine for a few hours. Track the snow through your neighborhood with our Interactive Radar. Snow amounts won't be drastic, but we will see about one to two inches of snow for folks near Flint, Grand Blanc, the Tri-Cities, and areas west of I-75. Areas around Davison, Lapeer, and the Thumb can expect to receive less than an inch of snow. Highs will be rising into the upper 30s and as those temperatures rise, we'll need to watch for some rain mixing in with the snow. This could lead to additional issues out on the roads. Winds will be out of the east at 5 to 15 mph.

Mid-week

Behind tomorrow's system, our chances for snow will gradually diminish, but a few scattered snow showers aren't out of the question. Even if it isn't snowing, it will be difficult to get rid of some of the clouds. Luckily, we won't expect much more in the way of accumulating snow. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid to upper 30s.

