Top 5 on 5: Best meatball sub in Mid-Michigan - WNEM TV 5

Top 5 on 5: Best meatball sub in Mid-Michigan

Posted: Updated:
stock photo stock photo

Friday is national meatball day, so in this week’s Top 5 on 5, we’re looking for the very best meatball sub in Mid-Michigan.

Send your nominations to Top 5 on 5 at wnem@wnem.com.

We’ll take those nominations through midnight on Wednesday, and will create a poll on Thursday with the top 5 nominations.

A winner will be announced Friday on Wake-Up.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.