Top 5 on 5: Best meatball sub in Mid-Michigan

Friday is national meatball day, so in this week’s Top 5 on 5, we’re looking for the very best meatball sub in Mid-Michigan.

Send your nominations to Top 5 on 5 at wnem@wnem.com.

We’ll take those nominations through midnight on Wednesday, and will create a poll on Thursday with the top 5 nominations.

A winner will be announced Friday on Wake-Up.

