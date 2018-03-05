Fire breaks out at old Remington's Sports Bar building

An early morning fire moved through a shuttered Mid-Michigan restaurant.

Firefighters were called to the old Remington’s Sports Bar, 4103 Fenton Road, in Flint shortly after 2 a.m. on March 5.

Crews still aren’t sure what caused the fire but said the structure isn’t a complete loss.

The building was currently undergoing renovations.

Remington’s shut down last summer after nearly 30-years in business.

