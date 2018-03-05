Ministry of Municipal Magic award issued for handing of Dementor sighting

Talk about a prestigious award.

The Essexville Public Safety Department has issued Lt. Nate House “The Ministry of Municipal Magic Award” for his handling of a Dementor sighting in an Essexville park.

The Essexville Police Department said they got a call last Wednesday from a concerned citizen who reported seeing a “Dementor” in Smith Park.

“This is particularly concerning since everyone knows muggles can’t see dementors and because our only officer able to perform the Patronus charm is off duty,” the department joked in their Facebook post.

Luckily, it was only a trash bag hanging from a tree.

Regardless, the Ministry of Municipal Magic approved the award for Lt. House for exceptional performance in the line of duty.

In their Facebook post, the department offered a hearty “Congratulations Grand Wizard Nathaniel House!” for charming the dementor with his "magic dulcimer" back to the wizarding prison of Azkaban.

