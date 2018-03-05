Do you know this girl? Police are asking for help with ID

The Saginaw Police Department is asking for your help identifying a young woman that may have knowledge about a threat directed at a local school.

Investigators believe she may have information about the posted threat and are encouraging people who know who she is, or where she lives, to reach out to Det. Pat Busch 989-798-7938 or Crimestoppers 1-800-422-5245.

