White nationalist Richard Spencer to speak at MSU today

EAST LANSING, MI (WNEM) -

Protests are expected as white nationalist leader Richard Spencer is scheduled to speak at Michigan State University today.

Spencer is slated to address an audience from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Pavilion for Agriculture and Livestock Education.

His appearance comes after MSU was sued for not letting Spencer's representatives speak on campus last summer. As part of the deal, the school will pay for police and security costs.

But the deal also says that Spencer will not hold another event or gathering at MSU.

This is spring break for the Spartans, and interim President John Engler said the timing could limit the risk of violence.
 

