$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Michigan

Some lucky Michigander is walking around with a $1 million winning lottery ticket.

A lucky player bought a ticket at the CVS pharmacy, located at 3090 Carpenter Road in Ypsilanti, and matched the five white balls– 24-28-42-60-64 – drawn on Friday.

If you have that ticket, you should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize.

Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday, and you can catch those lucky numbers on TV5 news at 11.

