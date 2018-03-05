Great Lakes ice coverage from 2014 vs 2018

What a difference a couple of years can make.

The National Weather Service Gaylord posted a picture today comparing Great Lakes ice coverage levels from the 2013-2014 winter season, and now.

On March 4, 2014, ice coverage on the Great Lakes stood at 90 percent.

The 2017-2018 winter season has been much milder, and on March 4, Great Lakes ice coverage was only about 38 percent. With most of that ice coverage found on Lake Superior.

>>To see how snowfall totals stack up this year, versus the average, click here<<

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.