Michigan couple sues township over swingers club opening

A couple has filed a federal lawsuit against a southern Michigan township for blocking the opening of their swingers club.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Kent and Angie Tyler's lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Detroit alleges Summit Township officials have used legal barriers to stop their business from opening. The couple describes the proposed spot as a "private membership adult couples social club."

Township officials wrote a letter to the Tylers saying their business doesn't meet the community's definition of a club or lodge.

The couple's lawyer, Fred Lucas, says sex wouldn't have been allowed at the club. Lucas says the club would've been a place for adults to mingle.

Trustee Bob DuBois says the township has already spent about $80,000 in attorney's fees to block the club's opening.

