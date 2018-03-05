Hotel in Midland receives AAA’s Four Diamond rating - WNEM TV 5

Hotel in Midland receives AAA’s Four Diamond rating

MIDLAND, MI

A hotel in Mid-Michigan has received an achievement rating for its high stand of hospitality.

On Wednesday, Feb. 28, The H Hotel received the AAA Four Diamond designation and has maintained this rating since 2012.

“We are honored to be recognized as a AAA Four Diamond hotel,” said Derek Grimaldi, the General Manager. “At the H Hotel, we are committed to exceeding guest expectations and providing a premier travel experience. This rating acknowledges the hard work and dedication of our associates.”

According to AAA, hotels that achieve this recognition are committed to providing every guest with a high degree of hospitality, with attentive service in an upscale environment.

The H Hotel is the only hotel in the Great Lakes Bay Region to receive the AAA Four Diamond rating.

“AAA is pleased to recognize the H Hotel as a Four Diamond hotel,” said Michael Petrone, the director of AAA Inspections and Diamond Ratings. “These establishments dedicate a significant amount of attention to the little extras that help ensure a consistent and memorable guest experience. To uphold the exceptionally high standards required on a daily basis to attain this rating is an outstanding achievement.”

