Tree possibly planted by George Washington pulled down by storm

The Nor-Easter that ripped across the East Coast last week knocked down a tree possibly planted by George Washington back in 1791. It looked over Washington’s tomb for many years.

A media representative at George Washington's Mount Vernon said they know George Washington oversaw the planting of the tree, but they are not sure if he dug the hole himself.

The Canadian hemlock tree collapsed on Friday which was planted back over 200 years ago, 227 years ago to be exact.

The storm managed to knock down multiple trees and power lines up and down the eastern seaboard due to a saturated ground and strong winds.

Unfortunately, the tree was knocked down at Mount Vernon.

