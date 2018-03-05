Breaking: House taped off as police investigate fatal shooting - WNEM TV 5

Breaking: House taped off as police investigate fatal shooting

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Police have taped off a house as they investigate a fatal shooting.

Saginaw County Central Dispatch reports it happened at 2840 W. Genesee in Saginaw, and Saginaw Police report a suspect is in custody.

Officers are on the scene, but no other details have been released at this time.

West Genesee at Bay and Brenner will be closed until the scene is processed, it’s unclear how long that will take.

Saginaw Police confirm that a nearby school, St. Paul Lutheran Church and School, was on lockdown for a few minutes until the scene was secure, but that has since been lifted.

Stay with WNEM TV5 for continuing coverage as information comes into the newsroom.

