Beaverton brothers return home as state wrestling champions

A small town brought two high school state champions back home in grand style and it was a total surprise.

This weekend, Beaverton High School sent six wrestler’s downstate to the state tournament.

Out of the six, two of them were brothers.

Both brothers won and became state champions.

For Kyle and Eric Cassidy, wrestling doesn’t just run in their family.

It's something that many like state police Sgt. Joseph Rowley noticed.

“They are brothers,” Rowley said. “And they are coached by their father who has been there their entire life, obviously, but was there on the mat with him when they got their wins for the state championship.”

So back home, Sgt. Rowley and others, including the wrestling team, went to work as the Cassidy family made their way home.

“My mom was on the phone and this and that,” Kyle said. “I was like ‘Mom, why are you on the phone?’ And she’s like ‘it’s work, it’s work.’” We started slowing down coming out of the Beaverton exit and there’s a police car. I’m like wait a minute, what?”

It was a full police escort, waiting to bring them to another surprise.

“I’m already like shocked, like, that was already enough for me,” Kyle said. “I was in awe.”

“I saw my friends, family, just kind of the meaning of Beaverton,” Eric said. “I saw just a group of people being welcomed with open arms and celebrating our victory and the town’s victory.”

Eric, who had promised his mother he would have his mullet shaved off if he won, had a surprise haircut.

“This is Eric’s senior year,” said Kelli Cassidy, the mother. “This is something that, as a parent, you could only wish for these kind of memories for your kids, so for this to happen his senior year is something that I don’t think he will ever forget.”

Memories of his father and brother on the mat and the cheering of a triumphant return home reminding the boys what it’s all about.

“It just makes those moments in your life so much better because they’ve been with you, their pushing you,” Eric said. “They are the reason that you are there. I wouldn’t want anyone else to be in my corner.”

