Mt. Pleasant tries to get back to normal after campus shooting

A community is working to get back to normal after a Central Michigan University student allegedly shot and killed his parents in his dorm room.

The shooting sparked fear throughout the area as schools and businesses went on lockdown as police searched for 19-year-old James Davis Jr.

Davis was captured just after midnight on Saturday. He is being held on a $3 million bond awaiting formal charges as investigators are still trying to figure out what led up to the deadly shooting.

“I’m feeling OK. I mean, on Friday it was a bit scary because I lived near that area when it happened. So, I was a little scared to go outside,” said Kristen Smith, Mt. Pleasant resident.

Smith doesn’t live far from where Davis was captured after a 16-hour manhunt.

“Where I live, there’s a deck underneath. And I wasn’t sure if he was hiding under there. So, I just waited until the police came. They escorted me to my car and I left as soon as I could,” Smith said.

Most students are now on spring break, but some students and staff are still in Mt. Pleasant. They are trying to get back to normal.

“It’s stressful. Everybody is just being there for each other though,” said Corey Alspaugh, CMU employee.

She said everyone is rallying around each other.

“Just sharing stories and letting each other know that if you need to talk they’re here,” Alspaugh said.

The students TV5 spoke to said they are doing OK.

“I’ve lived in Mt. Pleasant my whole life. So, I know even when bad things happen everything is still going to be OK,” one student said.

“It was really crazy, but I think now that it’s settled down we’re kind of just like happy that it wasn’t worse. So, we just have like a sense of community now,” another student said.

Even though things have calmed down, students know many of their classmates will need help moving past this tragedy.

“Just knowing that people were killed on this campus and just trying to get past that. I don’t live in the dorms, but probably people on the fourth floor of that dorm will probably have memories that they won’t be able to get rid of,” said Brandon Stressman, student.

As far as Smith is concerned, now that the threat is over, she is ready for things to get back to normal.

“I think I’ll be alright. So, it’s just a little shocked right there and after that I’m better now,” Smith said.

