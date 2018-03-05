Former Oakland U professor gets 3-4 years in prison

A former Oakland University business professor accused of providing drugs to students at his home in suburban Detroit has been sentenced to at least three years in prison.

Oakland County Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews sentenced 49-year-old Joseph Schiele on Monday to two years for possession of a firearm while maintaining a drug house and to one to two years for maintaining a drug house and for possession of the tranquilizer Ketamine. The latter two sentences will be served at the same time after he serves the time on the firearm charge.

The (Royal Oak) Daily Tribune reports that after prison, Schiele will be deported to his native Canada.

Four young people were at Schiele's home in Oakland Township on Feb. 15, 2017, when it was searched by Oakland County authorities.

