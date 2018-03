MHSAA Boys District scores

Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Class A First Round(equals)

District 1(equals)

Mattawan 43, Stevensville Lakeshore 38

Portage Northern 45, St. Joseph 43

Class A First Round(equals)

District 2(equals)

Battle Creek Harper Creek 59, Sturgis 53

Battle Creek Lakeview 59, Richland Gull Lake 58, OT

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 35, Battle Creek Central 33, OT

Class A First Round(equals)

District 3(equals)

Okemos 71, Lansing Everett 60

Class A First Round(equals)

District 4(equals)

East Lansing 53, DeWitt 29

Lansing Waverly 55, Owosso 46

Class A First Round(equals)

District 5(equals)

Holland West Ottawa 43, Zeeland West 31

Hudsonville 83, Zeeland East 62

Jenison 87, Holland 39

Class A First Round(equals)

District 6(equals)

East Kentwood 75, Byron Center 39

Wyoming 80, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 49

Class A First Round(equals)

District 7(equals)

Muskegon Mona Shores 79, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 70

Class A First Round(equals)

District 8(equals)

East Grand Rapids 65, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 57

Rockford 61, Greenville 48

Class A First Round(equals)

District 9(equals)

Grand Blanc 57, Linden 39

Class A First Round(equals)

District 10(equals)

Davison 77, Saginaw 58

Saginaw Arthur Hill 66, Flint Kearsley 47

Class A First Round(equals)

District 11(equals)

Bay City Central 66, Bay City Western 52

Midland Dow 54, Midland 40

Class A First Round(equals)

District 12(equals)

Marquette 64, Alpena 57

Class A First Round(equals)

District 13(equals)

Holly 50, Ortonville Brandon 47

Class A First Round(equals)

District 14(equals)

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 49, Romeo 37

Class A First Round(equals)

District 15(equals)

Auburn Hills Avondale 70, Waterford Kettering 46

Bloomfield Hills 44, West Bloomfield 40

Class A First Round(equals)

District 16(equals)

Birmingham Seaholm 58, Troy Athens 48

Class A First Round(equals)

District 17(equals)

Macomb Dakota 72, Port Huron 55

Class A First Round(equals)

District 19(equals)

Warren Cousino 51, Sterling Heights 50

Class A First Round(equals)

District 20(equals)

Grosse Pointe North 78, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 60

Class A First Round(equals)

District 21(equals)

North Farmington 67, Southfield A&T 40

Class A First Round(equals)

District 22(equals)

Detroit Renaissance 62, Berkley 41

Detroit U-D Jesuit 53, Warren Fitzgerald 42

Class A First Round(equals)

District 24(equals)

Detroit King 70, Grosse Pointe South 40

Detroit Western International 50, Detroit East English 48

Class A First Round(equals)

District 25(equals)

Brownstown Woodhaven 60, Riverview 41

Gibraltar Carlson 56, Trenton 50

Class A First Round(equals)

District 26(equals)

Belleville 64, Temperance Bedford 44

Saline 60, Ypsilanti Lincoln 48

Class A First Round(equals)

District 27(equals)

Dearborn Edsel Ford 59, Taylor Kennedy 50

Melvindale 62, Lincoln Park 56

Class A First Round(equals)

District 28(equals)

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 52, Dearborn 43

Wayne Memorial 75, Garden City 14

Class A First Round(equals)

District 29(equals)

Canton 55, Detroit Catholic Central 48

Northville 59, Salem 35

Class A First Round(equals)

District 30(equals)

Ann Arbor Skyline 81, Ann Arbor Pioneer 47

Dexter 72, Pinckney 53

Class A First Round(equals)

District 32(equals)

Milford 44, Walled Lake Northern 33

Class B First Round(equals)

District 33(equals)

Benton Harbor 79, Niles 46

Buchanan 61, Berrien Springs 58

Class B First Round(equals)

District 34(equals)

Paw Paw 59, Vicksburg 52, OT

Class B First Round(equals)

District 35(equals)

Hopkins 63, Plainwell 43

Class B First Round(equals)

District 36(equals)

Hudsonville Unity Christian 70, Hamilton 45

Class B First Round(equals)

District 39(equals)

Fowlerville 78, Lansing Sexton 67

Lansing Catholic 48, Lansing Eastern 46

Class B First Round(equals)

District 40(equals)

Parma Western 44, Eaton Rapids 31

Class B First Round(equals)

District 43(equals)

Grosse Ile 75, Monroe Jefferson 51

Class B First Round(equals)

District 44(equals)

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 64, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 46

Class B First Round(equals)

District 47(equals)

Detroit Ford 66, Detroit Cornerstone 60

Southfield Bradford Academy 64, Livonia Clarenceville 27

Class B First Round(equals)

District 48(equals)

Detroit Osborn 66, Detroit Denby 65

St. Clair Shores South Lake 60, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 58

Class B First Round(equals)

District 49(equals)

Madison Heights Lamphere 52, Center Line 47

Class B First Round(equals)

District 50(equals)

New Haven 68, Pontiac 45

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 70, Macomb Lutheran North 53

Class B First Round(equals)

District 51(equals)

Richmond 67, Armada 45

Class B First Round(equals)

District 52(equals)

Yale 57, Croswell-Lexington 51

Class B First Round(equals)

District 56(equals)

Essexville Garber 68, Midland Bullock Creek 58

Class B First Round(equals)

District 57(equals)

Grand Rapids South Christian 68, Wyoming Kelloggsville 55

Wyoming Godwin Heights 85, West Michigan Aviation 38

Class B First Round(equals)

District 59(equals)

Spring Lake 60, Muskegon Orchard View 17

Whitehall 47, Fruitport 37

Class B First Round(equals)

District 61(equals)

Alma 77, Big Rapids 44

Clare 63, Shepherd 59

Class B First Round(equals)

District 62(equals)

Gladwin 50, Harrison 48, OT

Class B First Round(equals)

District 63(equals)

Kalkaska 60, Reed City 53

Ludington 47, Benzie Central 31

Class B First Round(equals)

District 64(equals)

Boyne City 49, Menominee 22

Sault Ste Marie 57, Cheboygan 34

Class C First Round(equals)

District 65(equals)

Niles Brandywine 56, Watervliet 51, OT

Class C First Round(equals)

District 66(equals)

Marcellus 68, Decatur 59

Schoolcraft 69, White Pigeon 29

Class C First Round(equals)

District 67(equals)

Bloomingdale 74, Bangor 43

Kalamazoo Christian 63, Gobles 34

Class C First Round(equals)

District 68(equals)

Bronson 74, Reading 49

Centreville 49, Mendon 37

Quincy 62, Union City 31

Class C First Round(equals)

District 69(equals)

Grass Lake 62, Concord 54

Jackson East Jackson 63, Vandercook Lake 56

Class C First Round(equals)

District 70(equals)

Pittsford 66, Addison 35

Sand Creek 50, Clinton 44, OT

Class C First Round(equals)

District 71(equals)

Petersburg Summerfield 46, Adrian Madison 39

Class C First Round(equals)

District 72(equals)

Riverview Gabriel Richard 72, Taylor Prep 62

Whitmore Lake 71, Allen Park Cabrini 56

Class C First Round(equals)

District 73(equals)

Detroit Loyola 87, Dearborn Heights Star International 28

Class C First Round(equals)

District 75(equals)

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 46, Mount Clemens 29

Class C First Round(equals)

District 77(equals)

Capac 44, Brown City 29

Class C First Round(equals)

District 78(equals)

Harbor Beach 57, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 36

Class C First Round(equals)

District 79(equals)

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 50, Vassar 41

Saginaw Nouvel 52, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 43

Class C First Round(equals)

District 80(equals)

Flint Beecher 74, Montrose 43

Flint Hamady 80, Burton Bendle 54

Class C First Round(equals)

District 81(equals)

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 67, Grandville Calvin Christian 41

Class C First Round(equals)

District 83(equals)

Bath 62, New Lothrop 56

Dansville 75, Laingsburg 54

Class C First Round(equals)

District 85(equals)

North Muskegon 62, Holton 45

Class C First Round(equals)

District 86(equals)

Shelby 49, Hart 40

Class C First Round(equals)

District 87(equals)

Beal City 71, Evart 35

Class C First Round(equals)

District 88(equals)

Beaverton 55, Pinconning 52

Class C First Round(equals)

District 93(equals)

St. Ignace LaSalle 45, Newberry 40

Class C Semifinal(equals)

District 92(equals)

Charlevoix 54, East Jordan 30

Elk Rapids 81, Mancelona 62

Class C Semifinal(equals)

District 96(equals)

Houghton 47, L'Anse 38

Class D First Round(equals)

District 97(equals)

Benton Harbor DREAM 94, Three Oaks River Valley 45

Class D First Round(equals)

District 101(equals)

Camden-Frontier 62, Tekonsha 33

Hillsdale Academy 64, Coldwater Pansophia Academy 19

Class D First Round(equals)

District 102(equals)

Jackson Christian 57, North Adams-Jerome 49

Class D First Round(equals)

District 105(equals)

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 65, Taylor Trillium Academy 47

Class D First Round(equals)

District 106(equals)

Frankel Jewish Academy 67, Cornerstone 18

Class D First Round(equals)

District 107(equals)

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 74, Auburn Hills Christian 52

Class D First Round(equals)

District 109(equals)

Fulton-Middleton 61, Ashley 46

Class D First Round(equals)

District 113(equals)

Muskegon Catholic Central 51, Kent City Algoma Christian 37

Class D First Round(equals)

District 114(equals)

McBain Northern Michigan Christian 74, Marion 24

Class D First Round(equals)

District 115(equals)

Walkerville 60, Manistee Catholic Central 56

Class D First Round(equals)

District 116(equals)

Bear Lake 59, Mesick 20

Class D First Round(equals)

District 117(equals)

Frankfort 62, Leland 36

Class D First Round(equals)

District 121(equals)

Gaylord St. Mary 72, Vanderbilt 36

Class D First Round(equals)

District 123(equals)

DeTour 75, Mackinac Island 39

Class D Semifinal(equals)

District 124(equals)

Brimley 65, Rudyard 40

Engadine 61, Ojibwe Charter 18

Class D First Round(equals)

District 128(equals)

Dollar Bay 47, Chassell 24

