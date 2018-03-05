Northwood's Dave Marsh Named 2017-18 Under Armour Division II Athletics DIrector of the Year

CLEVELAND -- The National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) announced the 28 winners of the Under Armour AD of the Year Award (ADOY) today. Northwood University Athletic Director Dave Marsh earned the distinguished honor of being named a NCAA Division II Athletic Director of the Year.

The award spans seven divisions (NCAA FBS, FCS, Division I-AAA, II, III, NAIA/Other Four-Year Institutions and Junior College/Community Colleges). Winners will receive their awards during the James J. Corbett Awards Luncheon on Friday, June 29 at NACDA's 53rd Annual Convention at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Washington, D.C.



The ADOY Award highlights the efforts of athletics directors at all levels for their commitment and positive contributions to student-athletes, campuses and their surrounding communities.



"This is the 20th year for the Athletics Director of the Year Program, and each year that goes by, we are continually blown away by the standard of success that these award winners maintain across all levels of college athletics," said Bob Vecchione, NACDA Executive Director. "Over the last two decades, we have been fortunate to recognize more than 425 individuals for the impressive work they do and the examples they set for everyone in our industry."

In January at the annual NCAA Convention in Indianapolis, Northwood was named the recipient of the 2018 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Award of Excellence.

Northwood was honored for the annual "Go M.A.D. day," (Make a Difference) which took place November 3-4, 2017. The community-service based event featured 347 student-athletes across all 18 Northwood varsity sports helping out throughout the Midland community. From across the University 796 students, faculty, staff, coaches and community members were involved, performing over 2,100 hours of service.



Winners of the 2017-18 Under Armour AD of the Year Awards are:

Winner Institution Football Bowl Subdivision Barry Alvarez University of Wisconsin Whit Babcock Virginia Tech Joe Castiglione University of Oklahoma Kirby Hocutt Texas Tech University Football Championship Subdivision Thomas Beckett Yale University Vicky Chun Colgate University Bill Smith Bryant University Ingrid Wicker McCree North Carolina Central University Division I-AAA Greg Christopher Xavier University Lenny Kaplan New Jersey Institute of Technology Chris King University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Scott Lazenby Texas A&M University Corpus Christi Division II Josh Berlo University of Minnesota Duluth Dave Marsh Northwood University John Planek Lewis University Fran Reidy Saint Leo University Division III Richard Lenfest Westfield State University Tony Mariano Norwich University David Martin University of Scranton Natalie Winkelfoos Oberlin College NAIA Robyn Daugherty John Brown University Jim Abbott Oklahoma City University Bruce Parker Rocky Mountain College Troy Plummer Grand View University Junior/Community Colleges Will Cowen Ventura College Aaron Denton Sandhills Community College Tim Drain Tyler Junior College Michelle Ruble College of Southern Maryland