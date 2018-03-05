Northwood's Dave Marsh Named 2017-18 Under Armour Division II At - WNEM TV 5

Northwood's Dave Marsh Named 2017-18 Under Armour Division II Athletics DIrector of the Year

CLEVELAND -- The National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) announced the 28 winners of the Under Armour AD of the Year Award (ADOY) today. Northwood University Athletic Director Dave Marsh earned the distinguished honor of being named a NCAA Division II Athletic Director of the Year.

The award spans seven divisions (NCAA FBS, FCS, Division I-AAA, II, III, NAIA/Other Four-Year Institutions and Junior College/Community Colleges). Winners will receive their awards during the James J. Corbett Awards Luncheon on Friday, June 29 at NACDA's 53rd Annual Convention at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

The ADOY Award highlights the efforts of athletics directors at all levels for their commitment and positive contributions to student-athletes, campuses and their surrounding communities.

"This is the 20th year for the Athletics Director of the Year Program, and each year that goes by, we are continually blown away by the standard of success that these award winners maintain across all levels of college athletics," said Bob Vecchione, NACDA Executive Director. "Over the last two decades, we have been fortunate to recognize more than 425 individuals for the impressive work they do and the examples they set for everyone in our industry." 

In January at the annual NCAA Convention in Indianapolis, Northwood was named the recipient of the 2018 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Award of Excellence.

Northwood was honored for the annual "Go M.A.D. day," (Make a Difference) which took place November 3-4, 2017. The community-service based event featured 347 student-athletes across all 18 Northwood varsity sports helping out throughout the Midland community. From across the University 796 students, faculty, staff, coaches and community members were involved, performing over 2,100 hours of service.

Winners of the 2017-18 Under Armour AD of the Year Awards are: 

Winner

Institution

Football Bowl Subdivision

Barry Alvarez

University of Wisconsin

Whit Babcock

Virginia Tech

Joe Castiglione

University of Oklahoma

Kirby Hocutt

Texas Tech University

Football Championship Subdivision

Thomas Beckett

Yale University

Vicky Chun

Colgate University

Bill Smith

Bryant University

Ingrid Wicker McCree

North Carolina Central University

Division I-AAA

Greg Christopher

Xavier University

Lenny Kaplan

New Jersey Institute of Technology

Chris King

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

Scott Lazenby

Texas A&M University Corpus Christi

Division II

Josh Berlo

University of Minnesota Duluth

Dave Marsh

Northwood University

John Planek

Lewis University

Fran Reidy

Saint Leo University

Division III

Richard Lenfest

Westfield State University

Tony Mariano

Norwich University

David Martin

University of Scranton

Natalie Winkelfoos

Oberlin College

NAIA

Robyn Daugherty

John Brown University

Jim Abbott

Oklahoma City University

Bruce Parker

Rocky Mountain College

Troy Plummer

Grand View University

Junior/Community Colleges

Will Cowen

Ventura College

Aaron Denton

Sandhills Community College

Tim Drain

Tyler Junior College

Michelle Ruble

College of Southern Maryland

Copyright Northwood University 2018.  All rights reserved.
