Central Dispatch reporting icy conditions, accidents on US-10

A light dusting of snow is creating some slick travel conditions in part of Mid-Michigan.

At least two vehicles were flipped over in the median on US-10 in Bay County during the morning commute, and several other accidents have been reported. Bay County Central Dispatch is reporting icy conditions.

Meantime, Saginaw Township Police were called to Center and W. Michigan after a truck went into a water-filled ditch.

The snow is expected to last into the early afternoon hours.

