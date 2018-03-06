Central Dispatch reporting icy conditions, accidents on US-10

A hotel in Mid-Michigan has received an achievement rating for its high stand of hospitality.More >
A hotel in Mid-Michigan has received an achievement rating for its high stand of hospitality.More >
The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break.More >
The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break.More >
Police are investigating a murder that happened in Saginaw on Monday.More >
Police are investigating a murder that happened in Saginaw on Monday.More >
Authorities say two missing Mid-Michigan sisters have been found safe.More >
Authorities say two missing Mid-Michigan sisters have been found safe.More >
An autopsy revealed that the child had suffered blunt force trauma and had no indication of nutrition in his digestive tract.More >
An autopsy revealed that the child had suffered blunt force trauma and had no indication of nutrition in his digestive tract.More >
A community gathered over the weekend to honor and remember a young girl who passed away one week ago after complications from a rare genetic heart condition.More >
A community gathered over the weekend to honor and remember a young girl who passed away one week ago after complications from a rare genetic heart condition.More >
A couple has filed a federal lawsuit against a southern Michigan township for blocking the opening of their swingers club.More >
A couple has filed a federal lawsuit against a southern Michigan township for blocking the opening of their swingers club.More >
When officers arrived at the gas station at 2024 Center Avenue, a clerk told them a man had entered the store and demanded cash.More >
When officers arrived at the gas station at 2024 Center Avenue, a clerk told them a man had entered the store and demanded cash.More >
The dog was reaching for a bag of chips when it got its head stuck in the bag and suffocated.More >
The dog was reaching for a bag of chips when it got its head stuck in the bag and suffocated.More >
The incident happened after the boy apparently walked away from his family, who were celebrating a birthday at the restaurant.More >
The incident happened after the boy apparently walked away from his family, who were celebrating a birthday at the restaurant.More >