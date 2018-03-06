Snow continues for Wednesday

After the beautiful weekend, we had one last chance to enjoy the sunshine yesterday in Mid-Michigan. Now that Monday has passed us by, it's time to get back into winter mode as snow showers return to the area today and continue in on and off fashion through Thursday.

For a look beyond today, be sure to check out your First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Multiple Mid-Michigan counties. Click here for details on our Weather Alerts page

Tonight

Temperatures this evening will fall in the 20s, below the freezing point, so we will have to watch out for slick travel for this afternoon. The winds are also breezy, so expect wind chill values to fall in the teens and 20s throughout the day.

Snow showers will continue to move north this evening, and many areas will get the chance to dry out as we'll have a lull in the system. Southern counties to the Tri-Cities.

Areas that enter that dry slot will likely keep dry conditions going for much of the evening, which would be good news for the evening drive.

However, a heavier band of snow is expected later on tonight between I-69 and I-94. The exact placement of this band is still a bit uncertain, but where it sets up, it could lead to snowfall rates of an inch per hour. We'll have to keep a close eye on trends this afternoon and evening as that band may clip the southern sections of our I-69 counties (Genesee, Lapeer, and Shiawassee).

Snow shower chances continue into the overnight period, mainly in the Thumb and down toward I-69. Lows eventually fall into the 20s overnight, with that in mind be careful for slick travel tonight and for Wednesday morning.

As far as accumulations go, we'll focus on accumulations through 4 PM on Wednesday . We have that map attached at the bottom of this article.

I t's important to note that some areas may not see much accumulation until this evening, but it'll pick up for the overnight.

Wednesday

Temperatures for the afternoon will climb into the middle 30s. Cloud cover will dominate our skies and snow will circulate back in from Lake Huron. Prepare for more snow and slick travel for Wednesday.

