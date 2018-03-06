Snow remains a near-constant pesterence

Spring's just two weeks away, but it looks like Winter is intent on making the most of the time it has left.

Overnight

Snow made for messy conditions in parts of Mid-Michigan on Tuesday, but accumulations varied wildly from place to place. Inland areas picked up as much as 2"-4" inches of accumulation, especially as you headed north. By contrast, folks near, south, and east of the Tri-Cities generally saw little more than a light coating that melted quickly.

A tandem of low pressure systems will continue to orbit around Michigan overnight and into Wednesday. The end result will be continuing pockets of light snow across the region overnight, with a more prominent band of steady snow setting up along the I-69 corridor and into parts of the Thumb. That steady snow will lead to snow-covered roads that will persist well through the morning commute on Wednesday. Low temperatures will settle into the middle and upper 20s.

Wednesday

Steady snow will persist throughout much of Wednesday morning across the Thumb and into the I-69 corridor, eventually tapering off to scattered snow showers on Wednesday afternoon. Like Tuesday night, a few scattered snow showers will remain possible elsewhere throughout the day. Wherever you are traveling, regardless of the time of day, plan on some extra travel time and take it slow.

High temperatures on Wednesday afternoon will find their way back into the middle 30s, but winds will add some extra bite to the chill. WNW winds will increase to 10-15 mph, and could occasionally gust as high as 20 mph.

Snowfall totals will see a sharp increase from west to east by Wednesday evening. Most locations from the Tri-Cities north and west will see an inch or less of accumulation. Much of the Thumb and I-69 corridor including the greater Flint area will see general amount of 2"-5", with locally higher amounts of 6" possible. See the included map for the full breakdown, and remember to check back for updates!

