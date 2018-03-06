Snow returns for Tuesday

After the beautiful weekend, we had one last chance to enjoy the sunshine yesterday in Mid-Michigan. Now that Monday has passed us by, it's time to get back into winter mode as snow showers return to the area today and continue in on and off fashion through Thursday.

For a look beyond today, be sure to check out your First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

Today & Tonight

Snow has already begun in Mid-Michigan this morning and with temperatures around the freezing mark and below this morning, it's starting to stick to area roads. As always, keep an eye out for any slick areas when traveling this morning, especially when temperatures are cool.

We've already seen some reports of icy roads, especially along US-10 this morning.

Speaking of cool, wind chills are in the teens and 20s again as we start today. Those values will hover in the 20s for a bulk of the day, but may come up briefly into the 30s this afternoon.

Snow showers will continue their northward progress this morning and behind the initial round, many areas will get the chance to dry out as the dry slot of the system moves in. This is especially true the farther south toward I-69 you are. Areas north of a line from the Tri-Cities, Thumb, and northward will have the best chance for snow showers into the afternoon.

Areas that enter that dry slot will likely keep dry conditions going for much of the evening, which would be good news for the evening drive.

However, a heavier band of snow is expected later on tonight between I-69 and I-94. The exact placement of this band is still a bit uncertain, but where it sets up, it could lead to snowfall rates of an inch per hour. We'll have to keep a close eye on trends this afternoon and evening as that band may clip the southern sections of our I-69 counties (Genesee, Lapeer, and Shiawassee).

Snow shower chances continue into the overnight period, mainly in the Thumb and down toward I-69. Lows eventually fall into the 20s overnight.

As far as accumulations go, we'll focus on accumulations through 12 PM on Wednesday . We have that map attached at the bottom of this article.

I t's important to note that some areas may not see much accumulation until this evening and overnight . That would mainly be for those southern areas and the Thumb. While areas around the Tri-Cities and north and west will see most of their activity today, and less tonight.

