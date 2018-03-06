Black balloon day to spread awareness of drug overdoses

While balloons usually signify a party or celebration, black balloons tied outside of homes and businesses take on a very different, and important meaning today.

It’s national overdose awareness day, and to help remember those who have been lost to the drug epidemic, people are encouraged to tie a black balloon outside of their home or business to raise awareness.

The balloon is a sign that you have been impacted by drug addiction or an overdose death, and to show support for others who have lost loved ones.

You are encouraged to share a photo of your balloon using the hashtag #BlackBalloonDay on social media to help further raise awareness.

