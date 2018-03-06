Police searching for man who robbed Bay City gas station

Bay City Public Safety Officers are searching for a man who robbed a Marathon gas station.

It happened at around 9:33 p.m. on March 5.

When officers arrived at the gas station at 2024 Center Avenue, a clerk told them a man had entered the store and demanded cash.

No weapon was seen, and the suspect didn’t say he had one.

He ran off, and despite help from the Michigan State Police K-9, is still on the run.

It’s not clear how much money he got away with.

