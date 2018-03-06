Guns seized during investigation into alleged school threat

Several guns were taken from a home while police investigate a potential school threat.

Caro Police Chief Brian Newcombe said a parent contacted Caro Middle School officials on March 5 after her child told her about an eighth-grade student who was allegedly threatening to bring a gun to school and shoot others.

In a letter to parents, Interim Superintendent Bob Smith wrote that several other students heard the threats as well, and were concerned.

Smith said they checked the student’s home, and there was no threat to anyone on the school's campus.

Chief Newcombe did say that at least six long guns were taken from the boy’s home.

The eighth-grade student is now in custody, pending a review by the Tuscola County Prosecutor.

In the letter to parents, Smith said the student will not be allowed on school property and will face “appropriate and significant discipline”.

Below is the full letter sent to parents:

Young people are cherished treasures in our school district and we will always take immediate and decisive action to protect their safety at the slightest hint of trouble. An equally important part of that responsibility is to communicate openly and honestly with our parents who have also invested wonderful years of unconditional love and protection for their children. Accordingly, this email is a brief report of some school safety issues that were addressed Monday evening. Everyone on campus is absolutely safe, and I am so proud of the students that shared their concerns, and of the administrative team that worked together quickly to investigate and erase any potential threat. Here is all the information that I can share without violating privacy law: Early last evening, March 5, Matt Branding, the high school assistant principal, received a text from a mother who was concerned because her daughter shared her fear that an eighth-grade student was threatening to bring a gun to school to shoot others. Further investigation proved that several students had heard the threats and were genuinely concerned. Accordingly, Mr. Branding contacted the police, who then interviewed concerned students, and, next, the suspect. The Caro Police Department did a fantastic job and finally completed their work after midnight. They checked the student's home for weapons and there is no threat to anyone on our campus. The student making the threats will not be allowed on school property and will face appropriate and significant discipline.

Copyright 20187 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.