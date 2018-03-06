Driver lost control, truck lands in water-filled ditch - WNEM TV 5

Driver lost control, truck lands in water-filled ditch

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

A scary morning for one woman after she lost control of her truck and ended up in a water-filled ditch.

Saginaw Township Police were called to Center and W. Michigan Tuesday morning.

TV5 crews on the scene learned that the truck had water up to its doors.

We’re told the woman that was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It’s not clear exactly what caused her to lose control, although road conditions could have been slick in the area.

