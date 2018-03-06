Breaking: Section of M-20 in Isabella County closed for crash re - WNEM TV 5

Breaking: Section of M-20 in Isabella County closed for crash re-opened

A section of M-20 in Isabella County that had been closed for an accident has re-opened.

Both EB and WB M-20/Remus Road between Lincoln and Meridian Road were closed due to the crash.

No other details are available at this time.

