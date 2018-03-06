Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $265 million

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $265 million, is that high enough for you to buy a ticket?

That means the cash option would be $157 million.

This is the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot in the last year.

The biggest jackpot won over the last 12 months was a $451 million jackpot. The winner was a single ticket purchased in Florida in January.

The last Michigan player to win the Mega Millions jackpot was Kevin Blake, of Waterford. Blake won half of the game’s $42 million jackpot in October 2017. The other winning ticket was purchased in Rhode Island.

You can catch the Mega Millions drawing each Tuesday and Friday right here on TV5 news at 11.

