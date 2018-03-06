Volunteers needed for missing women search

Several groups will band together this weekend to search for two missing women in the Flint area.

Bring Our Missing Home, the Midwest chapter of Texas Equusearch, the Burton Police Department, the Flint Township Police Department and the Genesee County Search and Rescue Team will be conducting a search on Saturday, March 10 for Teresa Woolard and Brianna Vibert. The groups are looking for volunteers to help with the search.

Woolard and Vibert's cases are two of eight missing women cases in the Flint area that were highlighted in TV5's I-Team report in November.

The search will begin at 8 a.m. The command center will be at the Kearsley High School gym.

Bring Our Missing Home has outlined several requirements for volunteers- no flip-flops, shorts, t-shirts, cameras, dogs or children. Volunteers must be 18 and older with a valid ID. You can sign up here.

The group is accepting donations for snacks and water. Those who wish to donate should fill out the donation form linked at the bottom of the volunteer form page.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.