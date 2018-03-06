Plow crashed into mental health transportation van, no one hurt

No one was hurt after a Michigan Department of Transportation plow truck crashed into a Saginaw Mental Health transportation van.

It happened around 9 a.m. on Gratiot, near the intersection of Graham Road, in Saginaw County’s Thomas Township.

Police told TV5 that the plow driver couldn’t stop in time, and crashed into the back of the van that was in the right-hand turn lane.

Three mentally handicapped individuals and a driver were in the van at the time.

No one was hurt, and there was only minor damage to the van.

There is no indication that the MDOT driver will be cited, according to Thomas Township Police.

