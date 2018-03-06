High Wind Warning issued for the Mighty Mac - WNEM TV 5

High Wind Warning issued for the Mighty Mac

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Mackinac Bridge Authority Courtesy: Mackinac Bridge Authority
STRAITS OF MACKINAC (WNEM) -

A high wind warning has been issued for the Mackinac Bridge.

Strong winds are currently buffeting the Mighty Mac, causing bridge authority to issue a warning to drivers.

Examples of vehicles vulnerable to high winds are pickup trucks with campers, motor homes, vehicles pulling trailers and enclosed semi-truck trailers.

Drivers are being told to reduce their speed to 20 mph, turn on their four-way flashers and use the outside lane.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.