High Wind Warning issued for the Mighty Mac

A high wind warning has been issued for the Mackinac Bridge.

Strong winds are currently buffeting the Mighty Mac, causing bridge authority to issue a warning to drivers.

Examples of vehicles vulnerable to high winds are pickup trucks with campers, motor homes, vehicles pulling trailers and enclosed semi-truck trailers.

Drivers are being told to reduce their speed to 20 mph, turn on their four-way flashers and use the outside lane.

