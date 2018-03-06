Owner of RPM Auto Sales found dead in church parking lot - WNEM TV 5

Owner of RPM Auto Sales found dead in church parking lot

Posted: Updated:
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The head of a chain of Mid-Michigan auto dealerships has died.

Ron Dice, owner of RPM Auto Sales, was found dead Tuesday morning.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said deputies found his body in the parking lot of West Vienna United Methodist Church in Vienna Township.

His death is being investigated as a suicide.

RPM has locations in Flint, Saginaw and Lansing.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.