Owner of RPM Auto Sales found dead in church parking lot

The head of a chain of Mid-Michigan auto dealerships has died.

Ron Dice, owner of RPM Auto Sales, was found dead Tuesday morning.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said deputies found his body in the parking lot of West Vienna United Methodist Church in Vienna Township.

His death is being investigated as a suicide.

RPM has locations in Flint, Saginaw and Lansing.

