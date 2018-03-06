Company offers to increase security at schools for free

In the wake of the Parkland, Florida school shooting, many say it’s time to put more security in schools.

One Mid-Michigan company is offering to do it free. The company calls the move “operation secure our schools.”

“It is a plan that we’ve put in place to help give back to school districts in need,” said John Allen, CEO of DM Burr Group.

The DM Burr Group is expanding their security services and donating 15 armed officers to school districts across Mid-Michigan.

The property maintenance provider, based in Flint, said it wanted to give back and provide additional security to the area schools after the shooting in Florida.

“Instead of waiting for legislation and waiting for stuff to come through the pipeline on that end, we have the ability to do it right now,” Allen said.

The Burr Group said they are going to be providing the trained officers for at least two months for free.

“Throughout the course of that two months, evaluate the situation, make sure we address where they are at currently with their security, and then we’ll discuss with them how we want to proceed,” said Mark Langkos, director of sales for the Burr Group.

Langkos helps coordinate with the area’s school districts.

He said some of them have already shown interest, including the Kearsley School District.

Officials at Kearsley said they are in talks with the Burr Group.

Langkos said the idea is to have someone in place in case the worst-case scenario becomes reality.

“Whether it’s our officer or a police officer. Yes, you give them everything, all the opportunities, all the tools that they need to be able to react when that time happens,” Allen said.

