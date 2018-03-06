Mid-Michigan residents deal with more snow

As the snow rolled into Mid-Michigan on Tuesday, showers gradually moved north including into the Thumb.

“I’m out getting new snow tires on my pickup,” said Robert Willett, Caro resident.

Even though spring is right around the corner, Willett said it’s never too late to prepare for more snow.

“I’m thinking my driveway is a quarter-mile long. I’m going to have to push more snow down it before the seasons over,” Willett said.

Willett believes winter will over stay its welcome this year.

“Not yet. I bet we’ll have April snow showers coming,” he said.

With roller coaster temperatures in Mid-Michigan, Theresa Pollard said she doesn’t know what to expect when heading outdoors.

“It’s kind of crappy today. It went from 60 to below 30 again. I’m over it,” Pollard said.

Pollard said driving with snow showers and nearly freezing temperatures has her fearing a trip to the west side of the state.

“I’m not looking forward to it. I have to drive to Grand Rapids tonight” Pollard said.

One to three inches of snow could continue to fall through the evening and into the morning in Tuscola County.

