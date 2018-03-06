Flint families: Distribution of bottled water still needed

As the city of Flint is still grappling with the ongoing water crisis, city leaders are still fighting to make sure families have safe water.

Just weeks ago water tests showed some Flint schools still have elevated levels of lead.

Mayor Karen Weaver said the city still needs the bottled water until all of the lead-tainted pipes in the city have been taken out.

Flint residents have been dealing with the water crisis for nearly four years. Distribution centers allowed residents access to clean drinking water.

As the state continues testing the water in the Flint community, there has been concern over whether a positive review could end the state’s funding for bottled water in Flint.

That idea is not sitting well with residents.

“Not until it’s completely took care of. I mean, there’s children involved,” said Christopher Mendez, Flint resident.

As a new father, Mendez said he isn’t taking any chances with Flint water until he’s sure it’s clean. He hopes those in power would do the same before taking away the distribution centers.

“I have a newborn and I’m scared to bathe her in the water. So, I have to use this water to make her bottles and stuff with it,” Mendez said.

Weaver said she also believes the state should continue supplying bottled water until all lead lines have been replaces.

Many residents said they support the mayor’s decision.

“You want the people to be OK. You want to look out for the people. You don’t want a bunch of people who are going to be sick over lead,” said Felicia Jaynes, Flint resident.

Jaynes’ 5-year-old daughter attends school in Lapeer because she doesn’t trust the water in Flint’s schools. Jaynes said the testing results don’t always come up positive.

Meanwhile, Mendez said he just wants the crisis to be over and he is tired of having to drive to the distribution center each week just to get a drink of clean water.

“It’s crazy. I figured it’d be took care of by now. I mean, I still pay my water bill, which is crazy altogether. But I just hope they get it together,” Mendez said.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.