Police on scene of Saginaw homicide

Police responded to the scene of a homicide in Saginaw Tuesday night.

Central Dispatch paged out a shooting at 6 p.m.

It happened at 19th and Janes on the city's east side.

Saginaw police said detectives are actively working the scene and it is too early to release any details.

TV5 will update once we get more information.

