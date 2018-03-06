Police on scene of Saginaw homicide - WNEM TV 5

Police on scene of Saginaw homicide

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Police responded to the scene of a homicide in Saginaw Tuesday night.

Central Dispatch paged out a shooting at 6 p.m.

It happened at 19th and Janes on the city's east side.

Saginaw police said detectives are actively working the scene and it is too early to release any details.

