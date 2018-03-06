Woman saved by 2 officers in house fire meets them for the first time

Two officers saved a Mid-Michigan from her burning home in February.

The fire happened in Bridgeport Township and put the woman in the hospital for smoke inhalation.

On March 6, that woman came face-to-face with her two heroes for the first time since the fire.

"It's just a wonderful time and a wonderful day just to get a chance to say thank you," Patricia Rance said. "It was an honor. They're my heroes. I am so thankful to God for sending those officers to help me because I couldn't help myself."

Michigan State Police Trooper Darrell Wynkoop and Bridgeport Police Officer Eric Myczkowiak ran into Rance's home after hearing moans from inside. There they found Rance passed out on the floor.

"The lights went out and I just started smelling the smoke and that was the end of that," Rance said.

It was the officers' quick thinking and selfless actions of picking Rance up and carrying her to safety that saved her life.

She and her family are forever grateful.

The officers' service did not go unnoticed. They both received special honors at the Bridgeport City Hall meeting on March 6.

"They deserve it. They really do because I know when they go to work they don't know what's going to happen day to day," Rance said.

Both officers said it's not the award that means the most.

"I think the biggest honor is to see her and that she's able to make it here and able to say hi to us," Myczkowiak said.

"I don't feel like a hero. I was just at the right place at the right time," Wynkoop said.

